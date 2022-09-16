Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Stewart And Doak Stand Out As Ulster Claim Derby Spoils Against Connacht
Related news

15 hours ago
Report

Ulster's 21-year-old hooker Tom Stewart had a night to remember as he marked his first senior start with a try…
#SUFTUM 2 days ago
News

O’Connor Leads Ulster For First Round Interpro Clash

Ulster will kick off their 2022/23 BKT United Rugby Championship campaign with an interprovincial derby against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium…
#BreakNewGround 2 days ago
News

Thornbury To Captain New-Look Connacht Team

Gavin Thornbury will captain Connacht for the first time in Saturday's BKT United Rugby Championship opener against provincial rivals Ulster…
#BKTURC 16th Sep 2022
News

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview

The BKT United Rugby Championship starts this weekend with an exciting round of games to kick off the new season.…
