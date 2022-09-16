Match Page - Scoreboard
Stewart And Doak Stand Out As Ulster Claim Derby Spoils Against Connacht
Ulster's 21-year-old hooker Tom Stewart had a night to remember as he marked his first senior start with a try…
Thornbury To Captain New-Look Connacht Team
Gavin Thornbury will captain Connacht for the first time in Saturday's BKT United Rugby Championship opener against provincial rivals Ulster…
