4 hours ago
Report
Sin-Binnings Prove Costly As Connacht Fall To Five-Try Cardiff
Connacht were left to rue two second-half yellow cards as Cardiff cut loose to win tonight's United Rugby Championship opener…
2 days ago
News
Connacht Give Debut To Australian Flyer Hansen
Connacht head coach Andy Friend has announced his team for Friday night's United Rugby Championship opener away to Cardiff at…
22nd Sep 2021
News
United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview
The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…
