Sin-Binnings Prove Costly As Connacht Fall To Five-Try Cardiff
4 hours ago
Report

Connacht were left to rue two second-half yellow cards as Cardiff cut loose to win tonight's United Rugby Championship opener…
1 day ago
Preview

URC Preview: Cardiff v Connacht

Victories have been hard to come by for Connacht at Cardiff Arms Park, so a winning start to the United…
#StrengthInNumbers 2 days ago
News

Connacht Give Debut To Australian Flyer Hansen

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has announced his team for Friday night's United Rugby Championship opener away to Cardiff at…
#URC 22nd Sep 2021
News

United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview

The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…
#URC 22nd Sep 2021
News

‘There’s Hidden Gems In The AIL, It’s A High Standard’ – Boyle

They may be facing a tough start to the inaugural United Rugby Championship but, from the point of view of…
