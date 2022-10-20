Match Page - Scoreboard
Russell Raids Over For Late Leinster Bonus Point Against Valiant Munster
Replacement Rob Russell's late bonus point try ended a youthful Munster's valiant effort as Leinster claimed a 27-13 derby win…
Frawley Features At Full-Back For Leinster’s Aviva Duel With Munster
For Saturday's BKT United Rugby Championship derby against Munster, Jonathan Sexton returns to captain a Leinster team that shows nine…
