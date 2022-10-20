Match Page - Scoreboard

For Saturday's BKT United Rugby Championship derby against Munster, Jonathan Sexton returns to captain a Leinster team that shows nine…

For Saturday's BKT United Rugby Championship derby against Munster, Jonathan Sexton returns to captain a Leinster team that shows nine…

News Frawley Features At Full-Back For Leinster’s Aviva Duel With Munster

#BKTURC 20th Oct 2022 News BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 6 Preview