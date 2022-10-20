Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Russell Raids Over For Late Leinster Bonus Point Against Valiant Munster
3 hours ago
Russell Raids Over For Late Leinster Bonus Point Against Valiant Munster

Replacement Rob Russell's late bonus point try ended a youthful Munster's valiant effort as Leinster claimed a 27-13 derby win…
#SUAF 1 day ago
News

Munster Make Five Changes Up Front For Leinster Match

Jack O'Donoghue, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett all come into the pack for Munster's BKT United…
#COYBIB 1 day ago
News

Frawley Features At Full-Back For Leinster’s Aviva Duel With Munster

For Saturday's BKT United Rugby Championship derby against Munster, Jonathan Sexton returns to captain a Leinster team that shows nine…
#BKTURC 20th Oct 2022
News

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 6 Preview

After an exciting weekend of the BKT United Rugby Championship, focus now turns to see what round 6 will have…
