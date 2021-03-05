Jump to main content

Munster Edge Out Connacht To Book PRO14 Final Place
Munster Edge Out Connacht To Book PRO14 Final Place

Munster will contest their first Guinness PRO14 final in four years after defeating Connacht, their closest challengers, 20-17 at Thomond…
Young Guns Lead Munster Back-Line For Connacht Clash

With a win securing their place in this month's final, Munster have selected a strong team for Friday's Guinness PRO14…
Connacht Make Seven Changes For Crucial Interpro Derby

The Connacht coaches have again drafted the three representatives in the Ireland squad straight into the starting line-up for Friday's…
