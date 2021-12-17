Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
22 hours ago
Report
McIlroy Magic Helps Ulster To Back-To-Back European Wins
Ulster made it two wins from two in the Heineken Champions Cup after claiming a 27-22 bonus point triumph over…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players