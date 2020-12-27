Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
22 hours ago
Report
Madigan And Murphy Guide Ulster To Important Win In Galway
Goal-kicking ace Ian Madigan helped himself to 22 points in Ulster's 32-19 Guinness PRO14 derby win over Connacht at the…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players