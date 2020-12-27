Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Madigan And Murphy Guide Ulster To Important Win In Galway
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Madigan And Murphy Guide Ulster To Important Win In Galway
22 hours ago
Report

Madigan And Murphy Guide Ulster To Important Win In Galway

Goal-kicking ace Ian Madigan helped himself to 22 points in Ulster's 32-19 Guinness PRO14 derby win over Connacht at the…
#StrongerInGreen 26th Dec 2020
News

Masterson Reaches Caps Milestone As Connacht Entertain Ulster

Eoghan Masterson will become the latest Connacht centurion tomorrow after he was named in the team to face provincial rivals…
Masterson Reaches Caps Milestone As Connacht Entertain Ulster
#SUFTUM 26th Dec 2020
News

Ulster Side Shows Ten Changes For First Festive Interpro

There are ten personnel changes to the Ulster team to play Connacht in Sunday's Guinness PRO14 festive derby match at…
Ulster Side Shows Ten Changes For First Festive Interpro
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics