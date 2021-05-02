Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Leinster’s Champions Cup Bid Ended By Powerful La Rochelle
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Leinster’s Champions Cup Bid Ended By Powerful La Rochelle
1 day ago
Report

Leinster’s Champions Cup Bid Ended By Powerful La Rochelle

Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup journey is over for another year after they fell to a 32-23 semi-final defeat to La…
#COYBIB 30th Apr 2021
News

Byrne To Reach 100 Leinster Caps Against La Rochelle

Ross Byrne, who makes his 100th provincial appearance, and stand-in captain Luke McGrath will lead Leinster into battle in Sunday's…
Byrne To Reach 100 Leinster Caps Against La Rochelle
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics