Match Page - Scoreboard

Leinster Take First Leg Lead, But Connacht Still In The Hunt
10 hours ago
Connacht are very much alive in this Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie, a tense 26-21 defeat to Leinster…
#StrengthInNumbers 7th Mar 2022
Connacht Confirm Additional Terracing For Leinster Games

Connacht Rugby have confirmed that for the first time in over two years, temporary terracing will be installed at the…
Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics