Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Leinster Produce Dominant Display Against Weakened Montpellier
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Leinster Produce Dominant Display Against Weakened Montpellier
13 hours ago
Report

Leinster Produce Dominant Display Against Weakened Montpellier

Leinster cruised past an under-strength Montpellier to resume their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a thumping 89-7 bonus point win…
#COYBIB 14th Jan 2022
News

Ryan To Lead Leinster With Sexton On The Bench

Leinster will be captained by James Ryan for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup tussle with Montpellier at the RDS (kick-off 1pm).…
Ryan To Lead Leinster With Sexton On The Bench
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics