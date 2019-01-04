Match Page - Scoreboard

Bouncing back into BKT United Rugby Championship action, Leinster served up six unanswered second-half tries to hammer the Ospreys 61-14…

Bouncing back into BKT United Rugby Championship action, Leinster served up six unanswered second-half tries to hammer the Ospreys 61-14…

Report Larmour Weighs In With Hat-Trick As Leinster Dominate Ospreys

#LeinsterRugby 2 days ago News O’Brien Returns As One Of Five Changes To Leinster Team