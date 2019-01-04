Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Four-Try Sheehan Thrives Off Dominant Leinster Maul
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Four-Try Sheehan Thrives Off Dominant Leinster Maul
4 hours ago
Report

Four-Try Sheehan Thrives Off Dominant Leinster Maul

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan helped himself to four tries as Leinster had little trouble in beating Benetton Rugby 42-10 in…
#COYBIB 2 days ago
News

Ringrose Captains Much-Changed Leinster Team For First Home Game

Eleven players from Ireland's successful summer tour to New Zealand will start for Leinster in Friday's BKT United Rugby Championship…
Ringrose Captains Much-Changed Leinster Team For First Home Game
#BKTURC 2 days ago
News

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 2 Preview

If round 1 is anything to go by, BKT United Rugby Championship fans are in for an exciting season ahead.…
BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 2 Preview
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics