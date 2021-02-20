Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Forwards Set The Tone For Munster’s Murrayfield Success
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Forwards Set The Tone For Munster’s Murrayfield Success
13 hours ago
Report

Forwards Set The Tone For Munster’s Murrayfield Success

Munster secured another important Guinness PRO14 win, emerging as 22-10 winners over Edinburgh at a wet and windy BT Murrayfield.…
#SUAF 2 days ago
News

Conway Returns For Munster’s Edinburgh Trip

The Munster team to face Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm) shows nine changes to the side that…
Conway Returns For Munster’s Edinburgh Trip
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics