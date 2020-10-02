Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
21 mins ago
Report
Five-Try Home Win Gets Leinster Off The Mark
Normal service resumed tonight at the RDS where Leinster began their Guinness PRO14 title defence with a 35-5 bonus point…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players