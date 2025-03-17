Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Crowley’s ‘Top-Class’ Drop Goal Proves Decisive For Magical Munster
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Crowley’s ‘Top-Class’ Drop Goal Proves Decisive For Magical Munster
1 day ago
Report

Crowley’s ‘Top-Class’ Drop Goal Proves Decisive For Magical Munster

Player-of-the-match Jack Crowley steered Munster to an enthralling 25-24 Investec Champions Cup knockout win over La Rochelle, on what was…
#IRFUReferees 17th Mar 2025
News

Brace To Referee Champions Cup Round Of 16 Opener

IRFU High Performance referee Andrew Brace will lead an all-Irish on-field team of match officials when the Investec Champions Cup's…
Brace To Referee Champions Cup Round Of 16 Opener
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics