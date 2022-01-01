Jump to main content

Connacht Win Bruising New Year’s Day Battle With Munster
Related news

9 hours ago
Report

Connacht Win Bruising New Year’s Day Battle With Munster

Bundee Aki's first try of the season saw Connacht win an ill-tempered United Rugby Championship contest as they edged out…
#StrengthInNumbers 2 days ago
News

Hansen And Dowling Return To Connacht Team

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has named a strong team for Saturday's United Rugby Championship derby clash with Munster at…
Hansen And Dowling Return To Connacht Team
#SUAF 2 days ago
News

Kendellen Called Up For First Munster Start

There are seven changes to the Munster team that defeated Castres Olympique as they begin the New Year with a…
Kendellen Called Up For First Munster Start
