Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Brilliant Boyle Drives Connacht To Bonus Point Success
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Brilliant Boyle Drives Connacht To Bonus Point Success
20 hours ago
Report

Brilliant Boyle Drives Connacht To Bonus Point Success

Paul Boyle celebrated his first time captaining Connacht with a hat-trick of tries in their 31-14 Guinness PRO14 win over…
#StrongerInGreen 3rd Dec 2020
News

Blade Sharpens Up For Return From Injury

Andy Friend has named his team to face Benetton Rugby in the Guinness PRO14 on Friday, with the Connacht head…
Blade Sharpens Up For Return From Injury
#StrongerInGreen 29th Oct 2020
News

Connacht’s Match Against Benetton Is Postponed

Connacht's Guinness PRO14 round 4 match against Benetton Rugby this weekend has been postponed. The game was due to take…
Connacht’s Match Against Benetton Is Postponed
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics