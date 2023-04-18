Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
3 hours ago
Preview
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England
With the world's number one ranked team in town, the Ireland Women are relishing the chance to test themselves against…
17 hours ago
Watch
Inside Camp: Molly Scuffil McCabe At Captain’s Run
Scrum half Molly Scuffil McCabe on how Ireland have prepared for a huge game against England in Round 4 of…
2 days ago
In Pics
Ireland Training Gallery
The hard work continues at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week as the team prepare for the TikTok Women's…
