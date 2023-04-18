Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England
3 hours ago
Preview

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England

With the world's number one ranked team in town, the Ireland Women are relishing the chance to test themselves against…
16 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Team Welcomes Future Stars To Captain’s Run

The Ireland team welcomed the girls from Scoil Bhríde, Eglantine to Captain's Run at Musgrave Park today. The squad completed…
The Ireland team with the girls of Scoil Bhride Eglantine 21/4/2023
17 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Molly Scuffil McCabe At Captain’s Run

Scrum half Molly Scuffil McCabe on how Ireland have prepared for a huge game against England in Round 4 of…
Molly Scuffil-McCabe 21/4/2023
2 days ago
In Pics

Ireland Training Gallery

The hard work continues at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week as the team prepare for the TikTok Women's…
Nichola Fryday 18/4/2023
18th Apr 2023
Watch

Inside Camp: Fryday & Wall Focused On Improvements

Nichola Fryday and Dorothy spoke today about the squad goals, the improvements they are looking for as a team and…
Nichola Fryday 18/4/2023
Match Page - Preview - Lineups

