Guinness PRO14 Preview: Connacht v Munster
9 hours ago
Fresh from their historic away win over Leinster, Connacht are hoping to lower the colours of Munster, the team currently…
#StrongerInGreen 21 hours ago
Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made four changes to the team for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 tussle with provincial rivals…
#SUAF 21 hours ago
With only two changes to the team that mustered a famous comeback victory in Clermont Auvergne, Munster have strengthened their…
