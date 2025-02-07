Match Page - Scoreboard
13 hours ago
Live Matches
Match Centre: Scotland v Ireland
Big match build up and live updates and stats on game day.
2 days ago
Easterby On The Ireland Team Selection
Simon Easterby on the Ireland selection for Round 2 of the Guinness Men's Six Nations. Sam Prendergast is at 10,…
7th Feb 2025
We Push Each Other To Be Better Every Week – Bundee Aki
Bundee Aki's score against England was voted 'Try of the Round' this week but the Ireland centre says that he…
