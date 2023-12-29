Wolfhounds Come Out On Top Against Clovers In Cork

Final quarter tries from Linda Djougang, Sarah Delaney and replacement Eimear Corri – all converted by Nikki Caughey – saw the Wolfhounds overhaul the Clovers in a thrilling Celtic Challenge first round derby in Cork .

Adding to Beth Buttimer’s lone first half effort, the Connacht-Munster selection had second half scores from replacements Ailsa Hughes and Clara Barrett, but the Wolfhounds erased a 10-point deficit to make a winning start to the tournament (21-15).

The Wolfhounds face their first away trip of the campaign on Saturday week (January 6) when they play Edinburgh (kick-off 2pm). The Clovers will look to bounce back against Wales’ Brython Thunder at Energia Park (kick-off 2.30pm), with both games live on RugbyPass TV.

Check out the best of the photos from the opening clash at Musgrave Park: