Whirlwind Start For Old Belvedere Against Wicklow

Old Belvedere showed exactly why they are one of the leading clubs in the country as they opened the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League with a 63-0 bonus point win.

Debuting at this level, the young Wicklow history makers were valiant opponents, particularly early on at Ashtown Lane where they were backed by a vocal home crowd.

However, Belvedere’s class duly told as they racked up 11 tries – including braces from Hannah Tyrrell, Ailbhe Dowling and Vic O’Mahony.

