The Munster Under-18 Clubs team fell to a second slim defeat as they went down 17-14 to table-topping Ulster in the PwC IRFU U-18 Men’s Clubs Interprovincial Championship.

Converted scores from Conall Doyle and replacement Frankie Gillane were ultimately not enough, with the Ulster youngsters helped on their way by out-half Ben Gibson’s third try of the tournament.

