Ulster Secure Historic Interpro Win

Ulster have secured a historic win in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, their first since 2012, with a 36-14 win against Connacht in Musgrave Park.

Coincedentally it was Connacht they beat by 18-5 in that game and current Ulster coaches Grace Davitt and Amy Davis were in the starting team.

Building on last weekend’s close encounter between the two sides, Ulster started strong with a try from Rachael McIlroy just five minutes in. The northern province added a second score from India Daley to lead 14-0 at half time and added a third right from the start of the second with Ella Durkan racing away to score.

Further scores followed from Beth Cregan, Niamh Marley, and Aishling O’Connell to seal a dominant win.