Huge Welcome In Tours For Ireland

Over 12,000 fans gave the Ireland squad a huge welcome at an open session in Tours today. The players were delighted with the welcome and joined in the carnival atmosphere, with Andrew Porter drumming up the noise and Jamison Gibson Park leading the cheer section.

Speaking after the event Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton thanked everyone for their support, “It was an incredible welcome. Since we arrived in Tours it’s been unbelievable. How they set up the hotel, how they’ve looked after us so we’re very happy to be here today.”