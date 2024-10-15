Together Standing Tall – Official Book Launch

Tonight marked the official launch of Together Standing Tall: 150 Years of Irish Rugby at Dubray Books on Grafton Street in Dublin. The story of Irish rugby, written by John Scally with a foreword by Paul O’Connell , marks the 150-year anniversary.

Ireland international Linda Djougang, fresh from WXV1 success, and Irish rugby legends Ollie Campbell and Paul Dean were among the guests who attended the launch.

Featuring interviews with a who’s who of Irish rugby including Campbell, Peter Clohessy, Fiona Coghlan, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Jack Kyle, Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Tony O’Reilly, Joe Schmidt, Fiona Steed and Tony Ward, it shows that perhaps the greatest service that Irish rugby has given the island over the last 150 years is to be a unifying force.

Beautifully illustrated with over 150 photographs from INPHO photographic agency it captures the richness of the story of Irish rugby: an epic tale of guts, grit and glory.

