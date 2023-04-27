Sun And Stars Turn Out For X Rugby 7s National Finals
The sun shone, the action on the pitch was fast, the atmosphere on the day was fantastic and Ireland stars Brittany Hogan and Sadhbh McGrath popped in to support the X Rugby 7s National Finals at St. Mary’s College RFC.
Loreto Wexford were crowned Senior Champions and Wilson’s Hospital won the Junior title in a tournament that has seen the likes of Ireland players Megan Burns, Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly pick up medals in previous seasons.