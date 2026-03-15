Seven-Try Finish Seals Triple Crown For Ireland U-20s

The Ireland Men’s U-20s finished the Six Nations in style with a seven try victory over Scotland at Virgin Media Park. The win sealed a Triple Crown and guaranteed a second place finish.

Tries from Duinn Maguire, Derry Moloney, Rob Carney, Ben Blaney, Johnny O’Sullivan, Christopher Barrett and Christian Foley and the boot of Tom Wood saw Ireland win 47-14 in Cork to finish with four wins from five an needing a spectacular England win to deny France the Championship.