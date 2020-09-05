ReturnToRugby: Dolphin v Old Crescent

Club rugby made a welcome return this weekend with teams all over Ireland taking to the pitch thanks to the incredible work done by volunteers to ensure a safe return to rugby.

Irish Independent Park played host to a a Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup game between Dolphin and Old Crescent.

There were plenty of safety precautions in place including temperature checks, face masks and some outdoor changing facilities.

In a cracking game that saw eight tries the visitors took the spoils on a scoreline of 24-31.