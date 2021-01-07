Paul O’Connell Appointed Ireland Forwards Coach

Following the announcement today that Paul O’Connell will join the Ireland Coaching group as Forwards Coach we’ve taken a dive into the Inpho archives for a look back at his playing career.

Speaking about his new role Paul said, “I am really looking forward to working with Andy and the rest of the coaching group. I worked with Simon as a player and am looking forward to working with him again. It’s an exciting young group of players to be involved with and there are talented forwards coming through across the four provinces that will no doubt be pushing for international selection in the coming months and years.”