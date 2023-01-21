Munster Crowned Champions In Galway

Munster were crowned Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship winners after a comprehensive victory at The Sportsgound against a Connacht side that managed a try bonus in defeat.

Munster absorbed the early home pressure to build a 19-0 lead thanks to tries from Alana McInerney, Clodagh O’Halloran, and Player of the Match Deirbhile Nic a Bháird before Connacht’s rising star Clara Barrett took a clever crossfield kick from Nicole Fowley to leave it 19-5 at half time.

Second half tries from Roisín Ormond, Eilis Cahill (2), Rachel Allen, and Heather Kennedy put the game beyond doubt despite a gritty performance from Connacht as it finished 50-24. Take a look at the action and the celebrations.

Match Report: Munster Outgun Connacht In Galway To Retain Interpro Title