Ireland U20s Step Up Preparations For Rescheduled Six Nations Campaign

An extended Ireland U20 squad, sponsored by PwC, came together for their first four-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week, as preparations intensify for the rescheduled U20 Six Nations .

Following a series of weekend camps, Head Coach Richie Murphy assembled a group of 36 players in Dublin this week, with the countdown to the 2021 Championship opener against Scotland on Saturday, 19 June now very much on.

The Ireland squad got through a valuable body of work – both on the pitch and in the gym – over the course of the four days, as Murphy and his coaching team of Colm Tucker and Denis Leamy enjoyed an extended period of contact time with the players.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from Thursday’s squad session at the IRFU High Performance Centre below.