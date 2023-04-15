Ireland U18s Stand Tall Despite Last Minute Loss

There was heartbreak for the Ireland U18s on the final day of the Six Nations U18s Women’s Festival as Wales scored in the dying seconds of the game to beat Ireland 17 – 19.

Ireland were 12-0 up at half time and while Wales fought back to 12-12, Ireland took the lead with just 3 minutes left on the clock as Lyndsey Clarke gathered a superb cross field kick to put Irelan ahead. The conversion came back off the posts and Wales edged up field thanks to Ireland’s poor discipline to finish the game and take the spoils.