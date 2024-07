The Ireland U-20 Women’s Squad continued their preparation for the upcoming Six Nations Women’s Summer Series.

Head coach Niamh Briggs has selected a squad of 28 players to travel to Parma, where Ireland will face England, hosts Italy, and Scotland.

The squad were put through their paces over the weekend at the IRFU High Performance Centre. Ireland kick off their campaign against England on July 4th and all games will be streamed live.