Ireland Training Session At The High Performance Centre

Round 4 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations sees Ireland travel to Wales for an Easter Sunday clash at Rodney Parade. Ireland are currently third in the table – tied on five points with Italy and Scotland but ahead thanks to points difference.

Wales will be aiming for their first win of this year’s tournament, having lost to France, England and Scotland in the first three rounds.

Ireland have won 10 of their last 13 Guinness Women’s Six Nations matches against Wales, however that includes a run of seven straight victories between 2012 and 2018. Honours are even across the last six clashes, with both sides winning three apiece.

With both teams eager to finish the tournament strongly over the final two rounds, this clash in Newport promises to be a hard-fought and compelling encounter.

The Ireland squad trained as usual at the IRFU High Performance Centre today with the team due to be named on Friday morning.