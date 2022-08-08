Ireland Training Pre Japan Tour
The Ireland squad trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the weekend as they prepare for their historic two match tour to Japan this month.
There’s a new look to the squad as Head Coach Greg McWilliams has included eight uncapped players included four players from the Women’s National Talent Squad – Aoife Dalton, Dannah O’Brien, Emma Tilly, and Leah Tarpey.
This week we’ll have exclusive interviews with McWilliams and captain Nichola Fryday before they depart.