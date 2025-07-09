Ireland Training In The Lisbon Sun

A change of scenery and a change of temperature this week as Ireland are in Lisbon to prepare for the second and final match of the SUmmer Tour against Portugal on Saturday evening.

Ireland Scrum Coach Cullie Tucker spoke this week about the importance of the match,

Looking ahead to Saturday against ‘Os Lobos’ he said, “They’re a very good rugby team. It’s a game that needs to be taken very, very seriously. We’re here to win two games, they’re going to provide a different type of challenge to Georgia, but a significant one. And you have the heat on top of that.

“They’re coached by Simon Mannix, who is a very good operator. It’s going to be a very, very tough game and we’re preparing like it’s going to be that way.The boys are very focused, obviously carrying good positivity from the result and performance at the weekend. We reviewed it very well, very hard. There’s plenty for us to be better at.

“A change of climate now, the heat has increased significantly, but the boys’ attitude has been brilliant. It’s been a good couple of days so far.”