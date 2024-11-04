Ireland Team Match Week Training In Portugal

Match week kicked off early for the Ireland squad as they were back on the pitch on Sunday ahead of the Friday Night Lights clash with New Zealand at Aviva Stadium.

The team are still at their training base in Portugal as they get ready for the opening match of the Autumn Nations Series. Assistant Coach Andrew Goodman spoke about Friday’s match having watched New Zealand in action against England,

“That was some Test match, eh? Fine margins and I think New Zealand showed how dangerous they can be from turnover, counter-attack rugby, some of the tries they scored there, opportunities they created.

“Obviously a lot around kicking, the battles in the air, the contests in the air, it was pretty prevalent around the contest and not being able to get the escorts in place there. So there was lots of transition ball which New Zealand love to attack off.”