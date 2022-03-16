Ireland Squad Prep For Scotland At Carton House

The Ireland squad are finalising their preparations for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against Scotland at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Andy Farrell’s squad are bidding to win the Triple Crown with victory over Scotland, while also giving themselves a chance of Six Nations glory.

Ireland were hard at work on the training paddock at their Carton House base on Wednesday morning, with Farrell set to name his Match Day 23 on Thursday afternoon.

Check out the best action shots below.