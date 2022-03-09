Jump to main content

Ireland Squad Prep For England At Carton House

Gallery

9th March 2022 13:42

By Editor

The Ireland squad completed their final full training session of match week at their Carton House base this morning.

Andy Farrell‘s men are preparing for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against England at Twickenham (Kick-off 4.45pm) and were hard at work on the training pitch on Wednesday.

The Ireland Head Coach will name his Match Day 23 for the Round 4 clash on Thursday, before the squad travel to London.

Take a look at some of the best action shots from today’s session below.