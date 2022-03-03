Ireland Squad Open Training Session At Aviva Stadium

Over 4,000 supporters were in attendance at Aviva Stadium on Thursday morning as the Ireland squad hosted an Open Training Session at the Home of Irish Rugby.

Andy Farrell’s side are continuing their preparations for next weekend’s Guinness Six Nations showdown against England at Twickenham, and under glorious blue skies in Dublin, went head-to-head with the Ireland U20s during an intense 90-minute session earlier.

It was the first Open Training Session in two years and supporters were treated to a glimpse of their favourite players, before the Ireland squad signed match jerseys for the crowd after the session.

Check out the best action shots below.