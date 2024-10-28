Ireland Squad Back In Camp Ahead Of Autumn Nations Series

The Ireland Men’s squad gathered at the IRFU High Performance Centre today as they prepare for a busy November schedule with four matches in the Autumn Nations Series including the 150 Celebration match against Australia at the end of next month.

Ireland kick off the series with two Friday night matches at Aviva Stadium, against New Zealand on November 8th and Argentina on the 15th before a Saturday afternoon clash with Fiji on the 23rd and finally the 150 Match againast the Wallabies a week later to close out the month.

Today was the first day back in camp which means the allocation of new training and match kit and the customary headshot and profile photography.

The squad fly out to their training base in Portugal this week and return to Ireland next week to put the final preparations in place before facing New Zealand.