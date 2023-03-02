Ireland Fans Enjoy Open Training Session At Aviva Stadium

Despite the wet weather, thousands of Ireland supporters turned out at Aviva Stadium for the squad’s Open Training Session on Thursday morning.

Andy Farrell‘s side welcomed supporters young and old to the Home of Irish Rugby as both the Ireland Men and Ireland U20s squads trained ahead of the final two Rounds of their respective Six Nations campaigns.

Both teams are unbeaten in the Championship so far and are preparing for next weekend’s games against Scotland, with Richie Murphy‘s side in Glasgow on Friday week and the Ireland Men at Murrayfield on Sunday, 12th March.

After watching the teams train, the supporters in attendance met players for selfies and autographs.