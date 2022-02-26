Five-Try Victory Keeps Ireland Under-20s On Track
It was another memorable night for the Ireland Under-20s at Musgrave Park as they carved out a 39-12 bonus point win over Italy in the U-20 Six Nations.
Adding to Fionn Gibbons’ earlier try, Matthew Devine, replacement Lorcan McLoughlin, captain Reuben Crothers and Chay Mullins all touched down during the second half.
Richie Murphy’s youngsters maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table, ahead of a penultimate round trip to England on Saturday, March 12.
Check out the best photos from the Ireland U-20s’ third round encounter with Italy: