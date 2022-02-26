Five-Try Victory Keeps Ireland Under-20s On Track

It was another memorable night for the Ireland Under-20s at Musgrave Park as they carved out a 39-12 bonus point win over Italy in the U-20 Six Nations .

Adding to Fionn Gibbons’ earlier try, Matthew Devine, replacement Lorcan McLoughlin, captain Reuben Crothers and Chay Mullins all touched down during the second half.

Richie Murphy’s youngsters maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table, ahead of a penultimate round trip to England on Saturday, March 12.

Check out the best photos from the Ireland U-20s’ third round encounter with Italy: