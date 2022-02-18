Farrell’s Ireland Enjoy Hit-Out Against U20s At IRFU HPC

Ireland concluded their first mini-camp of the Guinness Six Nations with a hit-out against Ireland U20s at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Friday morning.

Andy Farrell‘s squad re-assembled in Dublin on Thursday as attention turns to the Round 3 showdown against Italy at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 27th February (Kick-off 3pm).

To aid their preparations for next weekend, Ireland trained against Richie Murphy‘s Ireland U20s, who themselves are prepping for the visit of Italy to Musgrave Park in Cork next Friday, 25th February (Kick-off 8pm).

The Ireland U20s are currently two from two at the start of the U20 Six Nations following wins over Wales and France – check out some of the best action shots from Friday’s session below.