The Energia AIL kicks off on Saturday with the Women’s Division taking centre stage in a new look season structure. The action kicks offwith Old Belvedere at home to UL Bohs, Galwegians at home to Ballincollig and Wicklow at home to Blackrock. Railway have a bye in Round 1 while the game between Cooke and Suttonians has been postponed in line with all rugby in Ulster this weekend.