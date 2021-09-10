Connacht Host London Irish In Pre-Season Encounter

A crowd of 1,459 watched on at the Sportsground as Connacht warmed up for the new United Rugby Championship season with a 47-14 defeat to London Irish.

Andy Friend’s men went down by seven tries to two in the end, with youngsters Cian Prendergast and Peter Sullivan both crossing in the second half.

Head coach Friend tweeted afterwards: “So good to see rugby fans and family and friends backs at the Sportsground. Thanks to London Irish for the game, you played well.

“Some work to be done before we’re at our best, yet our belief and desire remains strong. Looking forward to the season ahead.”