Back In Time: Ireland Win Test Series In Australia

On this day in 2018 Ireland won an epic test series on Australian soil for the first time since 1979 with a 16-20 win in Sydney to seal the Summer Tour 2-1.

Peter O’Mahony, winning his 50th Cap, captained the team as a record Allianz Stadium crowd of 44,085 was treated to another enthralling contest between these nations, and on a night when CJ Stander and Marika Koroibete swapped tries, Jonathan Sexton’s five penalty goals – four of them coming in a first half which ended 12-9 to Ireland – proved vital for Joe Schmidt’s history-makers.

