Munster Promote Clein To Senior Squad On One-Year Deal

Munster Rugby has announced the promotion of hooker Max Clein from the province’s Academy to the senior squad, ahead of next season, on a one-year deal.

Clein becomes the fourth Academy player to be promoted to the senior squad this year, joining back-three specialist Ben O’Connor, flanker Seán Edogbo, and tighthead prop Ronan Foxe.

The 22-year-old played his underage rugby in the back row and was a a Pinergy Munster Schools Boys Senior Cup winner with Crescent College Comprehensive in 2022, lining out alongside Ruadhán Quinn.

He played his underage rugby with Garryowen, Villiers School, and Crescent College. On leaving school, he switched position to hooker and made his Energia All-Ireland League debut with Garryowen in October 2022.

After impressing in his 13 All-Ireland League appearances with the Light Blues in 2022/23, he also featured for Munster ‘A’ and the Munster Development team, and helped the Ireland Under-20s reach the final of the World Rugby U-20 Championship in 2023.

Clein joined the Munster Rugby Academy in October 2023 and made his first senior appearance in the uncapped friendly against Harlequins in February 2024.

Over his three years in the Academy, the promising front rower has featured regularly for Garryowen and Munster ‘A’ and earned his first Munster cap against Argentina XV at Thomond Park last November.

Munster Rugby General Manager Ian Costello commented: “Max has made a successful conversion from playing in the back row at schools level to signing his first professional contract as a hooker in only four years. This is extremely rare in professional sport.

“Huge credit goes to the Academy staff who supported him throughout this journey, and to Max himself for the dedication and commitment necessary to reach this milestone.”