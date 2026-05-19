Ticket Applications Open For 2027 Rugby World Cup

With 500 days to go until the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup kicks off in Australia, the ticket application phase opens today, following extraordinary presale demand that saw more than 750,000 tickets purchased by fans coming from 135 countries.

To mark the milestone, Rugby World Cup winner and former New Zealand international Brad Thorn, former Australian captain James Horwill, and current Wallaby Tom Lynagh joined hundreds of school students from Brisbane to create a large-scale human mosaic spelling ‘RWC27’, alongside the Webb Ellis Cup which returned to the city for the first time in 23 years.

Following a record-breaking presale, fans can now apply for tickets to all 52 matches, including pool fixtures, knockout games, and the final, for what will be the largest Men’s Rugby World Cup ever with an expanded 24-team format.

Ireland will get their Pool D campaign under way against Portugal at Sydney Football Stadium on Monday, October 4, 2027, before facing Six Nations rivals Scotland the following Sunday at Perth Stadium.

Uruguay are next up for Andy Farrell’s side at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium on Sunday, October 17, which will be the same venue for Ireland’s round of 16 fixture, over the weekend of October 23-24, if they finish first or second in the pool.

The application window is open from 6am Irish time/3pm Australian Eastern Standard time today (Tuesday) and will close at 9am Irish time/6pm AEST on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Fans can apply at any time via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, with all applications treated equally regardless of when they are submitted.

Designed to deliver a fair and stress-free process, the application phase ensures all fans have the same chance of securing tickets. Where demand exceeds availability, a ballot system will be used for oversubscribed matches and price categories.

Fans can also benefit from the ‘All Out Advantage’ feature, allowing them to accept alternative price categories to improve their chances of success, while ‘high demand’ indicators will help buyers gauge levels of interest for matches.

Following the conclusion of the two-week application phase, fans who applied for tickets will be notified of their results via email from Tuesday, June 23, 2026, with payment cards only charged if an application is successful. Match ticket limits still apply, and only one application is permitted per account.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley said: “As the excitement continues to build for next year’s Men’s Rugby World Cup, it is fantastic to mark 500 days to go and bring the Webb Ellis Cup back to Brisbane for the first time in over two decades.

“Celebrating this milestone alongside hundreds of young fans today was a powerful reminder of the role the tournament will play in inspiring the next generation to discover and fall in love with rugby.

“We’ve already seen strong demand following a record-breaking presale, and with the ticket application phase now open, fans are encouraged to apply to secure their place at what will be the most exciting Men’s Rugby World Cup to date.

“With matches set to take place across the country, this will be a truly national celebration of rugby, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to Australia in 2027.”

Further information on the ticket application phase can be found here.

Supporters can also access ticket-inclusive hospitality and travel packages right now through Rugby World Cup Experiences.