Nominees Announced For Rugby Players Ireland Awards

Rugby Players Ireland has announced the nominees for the 2026 Rugby Players Ireland Awards, with the ceremony taking place on Wednesday at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin.

Hosted once again by former Ireland internationals Barry Murphy and Andrew Trimble, the awards recognise excellence on and off the pitch across Irish Rugby over the past twelve months.

Among the standout categories is the prestigious OCC Consulting Men’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year award, with 2025 winner Tadhg Beirne returning to the shortlist having further enhanced his reputation during the British & Irish Lions’ successful tour of Australia where he was named the Player of the Series.

Also nominated is powerhouse centre Stuart McCloskey, who has enjoyed one of the finest seasons of his career as he helped Ireland to retain the Triple Crown and finish just behind France in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Also among this year’s nominees are Ireland and Lions stars Jamison Gibson-Park and Dan Sheehan, both of whom featured on last year’s shortlist and continue to demonstrate remarkable consistency at the highest level.

The OCC Consulting Women’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year award also reflects the continued progress of an Ireland Women’s team that narrowly missed out on a Rugby World Cup semi-final place, and won three Six Nations matches for the first time since 2020.

One of the longest-serving Ireland internationals currently involved in the game, 54-times capped hooker Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, is recognised for playing her part in what is a rapidly evolving squad.

Almost ever-present in the back row, Brittany Hogan earns a deserved nomination after another hugely impactful season in the green jersey, while classy centre Eve Higgins caps a fine year individually with recognition from her peers.

Young dual international Robyn O’Connor, who only turns 21 in July, has earned three nominations following a brilliant breakthrough campaign at Test level which culminated on Sunday with her second Six Nations try in front of a record home crowd at the Aviva Stadium.

She is in contention for the TritonLake Women’s Sevens Players’ Player of the Year, Energia Women’s 15s Young Player of the Year, and AIB Women’s 15s Try of the Year awards. Also in the running for the Sevens honour is Alana McInerney and Megan Burns, who captained the team.

O’Connor recent debut try against Italy is up against Béibhinn Parsons’ brilliant third score from that same game at Dexcom Stadium, and Higgins’ lung-busting intercept effort during the Rugby World Cup pool win over Japan.

Ireland half-backs Dannah O’Brien and Katie Whelan, another recent new cap for Scott Bemand’s side, complete the contenders for the Young Player of the Year award, and the male equivalent, which is named in honour of the late Nevin Spence, features three exciting talents aged between 20 and 22.

Six Nations squad member Billy Bohan, who has signed his first professional contract with Connacht, is up for the Nevin Spence Men’s 15s Young Player of the Year, along with Leinster winger JJ Kenny and Ulster back rower Bryn Ward, who have scored 15 tries between them this season.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Dan Sheehan, last year’s winner of the MSL Mercedes Benz Ballsbridge Men’s 15s Try of the Year award, are Robert Baloucoune for his excellent try on his Six Nations bow against Italy, Munster’s Dan Kelly, who ran in a superb breakaway effort in Glasgow, and Tommy O’Brien, who is nominated for the first of his two pacy finishes against Scotland.

This year’s ceremony comes near the conclusion of a memorable season for Irish Rugby which saw 18 Irish players selected for the British & Irish Lions tour, another Triple Crown success for Andy Farrell’s men, and two record attendances on home soil for the Ireland Women.

The other awards to be presented on the night will see the Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Moment of the Year recognised, and the recipient of the Zurich Contribution to Irish Society honour will also be announced.

2026 RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND AWARDS – LIST OF NOMINEES:

OCC Consulting Men’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year

Tadhg Beirne

Jamison Gibson-Park

Stuart McCloskey

Dan Sheehan

OCC Consulting Women’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year

Eve Higgins

Brittany Hogan

Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald

TritonLake Women’s Sevens Players’ Player of the Year

Megan Burns

Alana McInerney

Robyn O’Connor

Nevin Spence Men’s 15s Young Player of the Year

Billy Bohan

JJ Kenny

Bryn Ward

Energia Women’s 15s Young Player of the Year

Dannah O’Brien

Robyn O’Connor

Katie Whelan

MSL Mercedes Benz Ballsbridge Men’s 15s Try of the Year

Robert Baloucoune (Ireland v Italy)

Dan Kelly (Munster v Glasgow Warriors)

Tommy O’Brien (Ireland v Scotland first try)

AIB Women’s 15s Try of the Year

Eve Higgins (Ireland v Japan)

Robyn O’Connor (Ireland v Italy)

Béibhinn Parsons (Ireland v Italy third try)